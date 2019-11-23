शहर चुनें

Maharastra Fadnavis government Ajit pawar NCP Sharad Pawar Uddhav hold press conference

शरद पवार बोले- महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन से लेना-देना नहीं, उद्धव संग करेंगे प्रेस कांफ्रेंस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 10:16 AM IST
शरद पवार
शरद पवार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में नाटकीय घटनाक्रम के तहत देवेंद्र फडणवीस के मुख्यमंत्री और अजित पवार के उपमुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ लेने पर एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार ने कहा कि यह अजित पवार का निजी फैसला है, न कि राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी का। दोपहर में शरद पवार शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे के साथ प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर अपनी बात कहेंगे।
शरद पवार ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने के लिए भाजपा को समर्थन देने का अजित पवार का फैसला उनका व्यक्तिगत निर्णय है। यह राकांपा का फैसला नहीं है। हम यह स्पष्ट कर देना चाहते हैं कि हम इस फैसले का समर्थन नहीं करते।
sharad pawar ncp महाराष्ट्र
उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन पर पड़ रहा तीन राज्यों की राजनीति का असर

23 नवंबर 2019

