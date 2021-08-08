बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Maharashtra Six houses got damaged due to a landslide at Ma Kali Chawl Indira Nagar in Kalwa east

महाराष्ट्र: कलवा के इंदिरा नगर स्थित मां काली चॉल में भूस्खलन से छह घर क्षतिग्रस्त, कोई हताहत नहीं

एएनआई, ठाणे Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Sun, 08 Aug 2021 01:24 AM IST

सार

  • ठाणे जिले में भूस्खलन से छह घर क्षतिग्रस्त, किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं
भूस्खलन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
भूस्खलन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

ठाणे जिले के कलवा पूर्व में इंदिरा नगर स्थित मां काली चॉल में शनिवार देर रात भूस्खलन से छह घर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। ठाणे नगर निगम के क्षेत्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्रकोष्ठ ने यह जानकारी दी। आपदा प्रबंधन प्रकोष्ठ के अधिकारी ने बताया कि पुलिस अधिकारी, आरडीएमसी और फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।
ठाणे नगर निगम के क्षेत्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्रकोष्ठ के अधिकारी ने बताया कि एहतियात के तौर पर, आसपास के घरों के निवासियों को आरडीएमसी और फायर ब्रिगेड टीम की मदद से घोलई नगर के टीएमसी स्कूल में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है।

india news national landslide in thane landslide maharashtra news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

