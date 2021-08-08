महाराष्ट्र: कलवा के इंदिरा नगर स्थित मां काली चॉल में भूस्खलन से छह घर क्षतिग्रस्त, कोई हताहत नहीं

Maharashtra | Six houses got damaged due to a landslide at Ma Kali Chawl, Indira Nagar in Kalwa east. Police officials, RDMC & fire brigade on site. No casualties reported: Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation

As a precautionary measure, residents of nearby houses shifted to TMC School of Gholai Nagar with the help of the RDMC team & fire brigade team: Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation