महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना नेता का वीडियो वायरल, दुकानदार पर दुकान का नाम बदलने का डाला दबाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 12:08 PM IST
नितिन नंदगांवकर
नितिन नंदगांवकर - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
शिवसेना के नेता नितिन नंदगांवकर का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में वे कथित तौर पर मुंबई बांद्रा वेस्ट में स्थित 'कराची स्वीट्स' का नाम बदलकर 'मराठी स्वीटस' रखने का दबाव डाल रहे हैं। वीडियो में नितिन नंदगांवकर ने दुकान मालिक को धमकाते हुए कहा कि 'आपको यह करना होगा, हम इसके लिए आपको समय दे रहे हैं। 'कराची' को मराठी में बदला जाए।'
india news national shiv sena leader nitin nandgaonkar sweet shop viral video

