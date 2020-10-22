महाराष्ट्र: बिजली गिरने की दो अलग-अलग घटनाओं में एक की मौत, 26 लोग जख्मी

#UPDATE: 22 more people have been injured in lightning strike incident in rural Thane, taking the total number of injured to 26. #Maharashtra https://t.co/mw1FuMWX7i— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.