Home ›   Maharashtra ›   Maharashtra Governor Bhagat singh Koshyari announced compensation to farmers

महाराष्ट्र: राज्यपाल कोश्यारी ने किसानों के लिए मुआवजे का किया एलान 

न्युज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 06:24 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल
महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल - फोटो : amar ujala
महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल ने बेमौसम बारिश से नुकसान झेलने वाले किसानों के लिए मुआवजे का एलान किया है। राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने खरीफ फसल के लिए प्रति एकड़ 8 हजार रुपये और बागवानी व बहुवर्षीय फसलों के लिए 18 हजार रुपये प्रति एकड़ मुआवजे का एलान किया है। 
बता दें कि बेमौसम बारिश से सैकड़ों किसानों की फसल बर्बाद हुई है। इसे लेकर किसानों की आत्महत्याओं की खबरें भी आई थीं। कांग्रेस, एनसीपी और शिवसेना ने राज्यपाल से मुलाकात कर किसानों के लिए राहत के एलान की मांग की थी। 
maharashtra maharashtra-governor farmers compensation
