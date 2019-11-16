महाराष्ट्र: राज्यपाल कोश्यारी ने किसानों के लिए मुआवजे का किया एलान 

Maharashtra: Governor announces a relief of Rs. 8000 per hectare up to 2 hectare for agricultural Kharif crops & a relief of Rs. 18000 per hectare up to 2 hectares for horticulture/perennial crops, following damage to crops by unseasonal rains during Oct-Nov. https://t.co/jeV3GbaPmN">pic.twitter.com/jeV3GbaPmN— ANI (@ANI) https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1195662128889249794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2019
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की पार्टी जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) ने झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 81 सीटों के 25 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की है।
16 नवंबर 2019