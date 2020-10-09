महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने स्थगित की MPSC की परीक्षा, सीएम ने कहा- नई तारीखों की घोषणा जल्द

The state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam. Many students had also demanded to postpone it. We will announce the next date of exam soon: Maharashtra CM Uddhav ThackerayMPSC exam was scheduled for 11th October. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/m0bklM0jm6— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.