Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will take out Rath Yatra around all assembly constituencies

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले रथयात्रा निकालेंगे सीएम फड़णवीस, नारा होगा- अबकी बार, 220 पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 06:24 PM IST
देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में इस साल के अंत तक होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। वर्तमान में भाजपा-शिवसेना गठबंधन वाली सरकार का नेतृत्व कर रहे सीएम देवेंद्र फड़णवीस चुनावी अभियान के तहत रथयात्रा निकालेंगे। सीएम फड़णवीस की यह रथयात्रा राज्य के सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से होकर गुजरेगी। 
अगस्त से शुरू होने वाली इस रथयात्रा में दो नारे प्रमुख होंगे। पहला- फिर एक बार शिवशाही सरकार और दूसरा- अबकी बार, 220 पार। मालूम हो कि महाराष्ट्र में कुल 288 विधानसभा सीटें हैं। प्रदेश में सरकार बनाने के लिए 144 सीटों पर जीत जरुरी है। फिलहाल 288 में से 122 सीटों पर भाजपा और 63 सीटों पर शिवसेना का कब्जा है। वहीं एनडीए के विरोधी दलों में कांग्रेस 42 और एनसीपी 41 सीटों पर काबिज है। 

maharashtra maharashtra cm devendra fadnavis shiva shiva bjp maharashtra assembly election maharashtra assembly election 2019
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

