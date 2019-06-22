महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले रथयात्रा निकालेंगे सीएम फड़णवीस, नारा होगा- अबकी बार, 220 पार

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will take out Rath Yatra around all assembly constituencies of the state as a part of assembly election campaign with slogans "Fir ek baar Shivshahi sarkaar" and "abki baar 220 ke paar". The Rath Yatra will start in August. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/naDNpiaIX9— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019
22 जून 2019