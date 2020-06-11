महाराष्ट्र: अस्पताल से गायब थी 82 साल की कोविड-19 मरीज, शौचालय में मिला शव

Maharashtra: Body of an 82-year-old woman #COVID19 patient who had gone missing from Jalgaon Civil Hospital on June 2 was found dead inside a toilet of the hospital yesterday.Police says,"we got a missing complaint from hospital on June 6.We are investigating the matter further" pic.twitter.com/s8ppdRT8zA— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020
