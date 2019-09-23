शहर चुनें

Maharashtra, Bodies of a woman and her 4 daughters found floating in a well in Buldhana

महाराष्ट्र: कुएं से मिला मां और उसकी चार बेटियों के शव, पुलिस जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 10:40 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मालेगांव के बुलढाना से महिला और उसकी चार बेटियों के शव एक कुएं से बरामद हुए हैं। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। मामले की जानकारी स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस को दी जब शव कुएं में तैरते हुए दिखाई दिए।
