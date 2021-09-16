बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Maharashtra: a man arrested for alleged sexual harassment his 11 year old stepdaughter in Palghar district, case registered

महाराष्ट्र : पालघर जिले में अपनी 11 वर्षीय सौतेली बेटी से कथित रूप से दुष्कर्म करने पर आरोपी गिरफ्तार, केस दर्ज 

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Thu, 16 Sep 2021 12:52 AM IST
Sexual Assault
महाराष्ट्र के पालघर जिले में अपनी 11 वर्षीय सौतेली बेटी के साथ कथित रूप से दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में एक व्यक्ति पर विरार पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया है। एक अदालत ने आरोपी व्यक्ति को 18 सितंबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया।
maharashtra mumbai maharashtra news sexual harassment palghar district stepdaughter maharasht court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

