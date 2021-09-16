महाराष्ट्र : पालघर जिले में अपनी 11 वर्षीय सौतेली बेटी से कथित रूप से दुष्कर्म करने पर आरोपी गिरफ्तार, केस दर्ज 

Maharashtra: A man has been booked and arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter in Palghar district, as per Virar Police
The accused person was sent by police custody till Sept 18 by a court.— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021
