मध्यप्रदेश: भाजपा विधायक ने संविधान को लेकर दिया विवादित बयान

BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on #CAA: We should either follow BR Ambedkar’s Constitution or we should just tear and throw it away. The Constitution of India says that division can't be done on the basis of religion in our country, still the country is being divided. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Afl1ABXlQq— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (पीएफआई) के सदस्यों को मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में समन भेजा है। इसके अलावा उससे जुड़े एनजीओ को भी समन भेजा गया है।
28 जनवरी 2020