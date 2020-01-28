शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: भाजपा विधायक ने संविधान को लेकर दिया विवादित बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 05:36 PM IST
नारायण त्रिपाठी
नारायण त्रिपाठी - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश से भाजपा विधायक और नेता नारायण त्रिपाठी ने संविधान को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि या तो हमें बीआर अंबेडकर के संविधान को मानना चाहिए या हमें इसे फाड़कर फेंक देना चाहिए। भारत का संविधान कहता है कि भारत में धर्म के आधार पर बटवारा नहीं किया जा सकता। मगर फिर भी देश को बांटा जा रहा है।  
madya pradesh bjp leader statement constitution india divided religion
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

