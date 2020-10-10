असम सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, राज्य के सभी मदरसे नवंबर से हो जाएंगे बंद

We will close down State-run madrassas in Assam from November. The government will release a notification in this regard: #Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/CukmgSnJG0— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020
