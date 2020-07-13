शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Madras High Court to hear petitions seeking OBC reservation in medical colleges says Supreme Court

मेडिकल कॉलेजों में ओबीसी आरक्षण की मांग वाली याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करे मद्रास हाईकोर्ट: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 01:38 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : ANI

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज मद्रास हाईकोर्ट को राज्य में मेडिकल कॉलेजों के अखिल भारतीय कोटा (एआईक्यू) में राज्य द्वारा साझा सीटों के प्रवेश में अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग (ओबीसी) के लिए 50% आरक्षण की मांग करने वाली लंबित याचिकाओं पर फैसला करने को कहा है।
supreme court madras high court

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

