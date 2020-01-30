शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   M Kamalam senior Congress leader former Kerala Minister passes away

केरल: कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व मंत्री एम कमलम का निधन

Priyesh MishraPriyesh Mishra Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 09:41 AM IST
विज्ञापन
एम कमलम
एम कमलम - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
केरल कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व मंत्री एम कमलम का 94 वर्ष की आयु में कोझीकोड में निधन हो गया। बताया जा रहा है कि उम्र से संबंधित बीमारियों से पीड़ित थीं।
विज्ञापन


 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बसंत पंचमी
India News

बसंत पंचमी 2020 : जानें सरस्वती पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त और तारीख, अमलकीर्ति योग में करें पूजा

29 जनवरी 2020

google SEARCH
Tip of the Day

Google पर इन 7 चीजों को सर्च करने की गलती भूलकर भी ना करें

29 जनवरी 2020

भारत बंद
India News

सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ भारत बंद, पुणे में 250 से ज्यादा लोगों को हिरासत में लिया

29 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम-हिमांशी को शो में इस तरह देख भड़के पिता, बोले- 'भावनाओं पर काबू...'

29 जनवरी 2020

Riaz Ahmed Choudhary, Asim and Himanshi Khurana
Riaz Ahmed Choudhary
asim riaz
Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम-हिमांशी को शो में इस तरह देख भड़के पिता, बोले- 'भावनाओं पर काबू...'

29 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश के सभी कानूनी विकल्प खत्म, फांसी मिलना तय

29 जनवरी 2020

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

30 जनवरी राशिफल: गुरुवार को चमकेगा इन पांच राशि के लोगों का भाग्य, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

30 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
m kamalam kerala inc kerala
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

preity zinta
Bollywood

साबुन के विज्ञापन से प्रीति जिंटा को मिली थी लोकप्रियता, इन 10 फिल्मों ने 'डिंपल गर्ल' को दिलाई पहचान

30 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा के समर्थन में राहुल गांधी और तापसी पन्नू ने मनचले को सिखाया सबक, पांच खबरें

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush
Bollywood

अक्षय की ‘120 करोड़ी’ फिल्म पर लगी मुहर, धनुष और सारा के साथ इस खास प्रोजेक्ट को दी मंजूरी

30 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस का कहर
World

कोरोनावायरस का कहर: चीन में 169 मरे, भारत समेत चार देशों से चीन की उड़ानें रद्द, टोयटा का प्लांट बंद

30 जनवरी 2020

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

जब गुरुद्वारे में तापसी से छेड़छाड़ करने लगा शख्स, एक्ट्रेस का ये जवाब जिंदगीभर नहीं भूलेगा मनचला

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Ganesh Acharya and Saroj Khan
Bollywood

एडल्ट वीडियो मामले पर कोरियोग्राफर गणेश आचार्य ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, सरोज खान पर लगाए ये आरोप

30 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

Nirbhaya Case : दरिंदे मुकेश की फांसी पर 'सुप्रीम' मुहर, अक्षय की 'बेतुकी' अर्जी पर सुनवाई आज

30 जनवरी 2020

Kunal Kamra
Bollywood

एयरलाइंस से ऑटो तक में बैन होने के बाद बोले कुणाल कामरा- मुझसे किसी को खतरा नहीं था

30 जनवरी 2020

Kunal Kamra
Bollywood

एयरलाइंस के बाद अब ऑटो-डीटीसी में भी बैन हुए कुणाल कामरा, कॉमेडियन के समर्थन में उतरे राहुल गांधी

30 जनवरी 2020

शरजील इमाम
Delhi NCR

जानें, कैसे पकड़ में आया शरजील इमाम? गांव के लोगों ने भी दी थी कुछ दिन 'पनाह'

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सपा नेता फरहान आजमी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आप अयोध्या में राम मंदिर बनाओगे तो हम बाबरी मस्जिद बनाएंगे: सपा नेता फरहान आजमी

उन्होंने उद्धव ठाकरे पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि यदि राज्य सरकार सीएए के खिलाफ अधिसूचना नहीं लाती है तो हम उसे गिरा देंगे।

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
रामनाथ कोविंद-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथि: राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री और गृह मंत्री ने दी बापू को श्रद्धांजलि, किया नमन

30 जनवरी 2020

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

CAA पर राजनाथ सिंह ने दिया आश्वासन, कहा- नागरिकता जाना तो दूर, कोई छू नहीं सकेगा

30 जनवरी 2020

ट्रैफिक जाम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगलूरू में है दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक, चौथे पर मुंबई और आठवें नंबर पर है दिल्ली

30 जनवरी 2020

जानिए क्या है देशद्रोह
India News

जानिए क्या है देशद्रोह कानून, क्या है सजा और अब तक किन पर चले मुकदमे

30 जनवरी 2020

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री जीतेंद्र आव्हाड (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री और एनसीपी नेता ने कहा इंदिरा गांधी ने घोंटा था लोकतंत्र का गला

30 जनवरी 2020

Big and important news stories of 30th January, updates on amar ujala
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

रेलवे बोर्ड का दावा, साल 2024 से दौड़ने लगेगी देश की पहली बुलेट ट्रेन

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

केरल: एर्नाकुलम के मंदिर में आतिशबाजी के दौरान हादसा, महिलाओं और बच्चों समेत 17 घायल

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने दिया हलफनामा, कहा- मस्जिद में महिलाओं के प्रवेश पर पाबंदी नहीं

30 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

CAA पर राजनाथ सिंह ने दिया आश्वासन, कहा- नागरिकता जाना तो दूर, कोई छू नहीं सकेगा

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर एक रैली की जिसमें नागरिकता कानून को लेकर मुसलमानों को यकीन दिलाते हुए कहा कि किसी भी भारतीय मुसलमान को कोई छू भी नहीं सकता। देखिए क्या कहा राजनाथ सिंह ने।

30 जनवरी 2020

सीएम योगी 1:14

बसंत पंचमी: प्रयागराज में यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने संगम में ऐसे लगाई आस्था की डुबकी

30 जनवरी 2020

astrology 3:04

30 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

29 जनवरी 2020

शरजील 0:59

शरजील इमाम को 5 दिन की पुलिस रिमांड

29 जनवरी 2020

इंडिया न्यूज 3:28

जानिए 1 फरवरी से WhatsApp, ATM कार्ड, गैस सिलिंडर समेत में हो रहे कौन से बड़े बदलाव

29 जनवरी 2020

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

आरोपी को मिलने वाली अग्रिम जमानत की अवधि निश्चित समय तक नहीं होगी सीमित : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

30 जनवरी 2020

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आरे मेट्रो कारशेड मामले में उद्धव ठाकरे को झटका, फडणवीस की योजना पर एनजीटी की मुहर

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव मामला एनआईए को सौंपने पर शिवसेना ने उठाए केंद्र की मंशा पर सवाल

30 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

Nirbhaya Case : दरिंदे मुकेश की फांसी पर 'सुप्रीम' मुहर, अक्षय की 'बेतुकी' अर्जी पर सुनवाई आज

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक चित्र
India News

तीन सांसदों, नौकरशाहों व बैंक अधिकारियों पर भ्रष्टाचार का मुकदमा चलाने को मंजूरी का इंतजार

30 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री वी मुरलीधरन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने पाक को आतंकवाद का ‘शिल्पकार’ बताया, चेताया- अब चुप नहीं रहेगा भारत

30 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited