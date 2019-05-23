शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 News: twitter trending topics are reverse from exit poll

एग्जिट पोल से अलग नजर आया ट्विटर का मूड, ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं ये दो टॉपिक

कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 23 May 2019 07:42 AM IST
ट्विटर इमेज
ट्विटर इमेज - फोटो : ट्विटर

लोकसभा 2019 LIVE नतीजे हर खबर विस्तार से

ख़बर सुनें
17वीं लोकसभा चुनाव के नतीजे कुछ देर में आने ही वाले हैं। विश्व की सबसे बड़ी लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया के तहत सात चरणों में डाले गए वोटों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होगी और दोपहर तक रुझान मिलने शुरू हो जाएंगे। ज्यादातर एग्जिट पोल में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अगुवाई में भाजपा नीत एनडीए की सत्ता में वापसी की संभावना जताई जा रही है, वहीं विपक्षी दलों ने एग्जिट पोल के नतीजों को खारिज करते हुए अपनी अपनी जीत का दावा किया है। इस बीच ट्विटर पर ट्रेंडिग टॉपिक एग्जिट पोल से उलट कुछ अलग ही दिखा रहा है। ट्विटर के ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक की बात करें तो आज सुबह से ही इसमें हैशटैग 'आ रही है कांग्रेस' और हैशटैग 'गो बैक मोदी' ट्रेंड कर रहा है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 



 

हम सुबह सात बजे से मतगणना की तैयारियों से जुड़े हर चुनावी पहलू को आपके सामने रखेंगे। अपने लोकसभा क्षेत्र के नतीजों से जुड़ी पल-पल की खबर अमर उजाला आपके पास पहुंचाएगा। इसके लिए आपको अपनी लोकसभा सीट का नाम 8955776624 पर एसएमएस करना होगा।



मतगणना शुरू होने के कुछ देर बाद ही रुझान आने शुरू हो जाते हैं। रुझान और परिणाम के बीच का वक्त लोगों के लिए अक्सर भ्रमित कर देता है। सही रुझान और सही नतीजे जनता तक आसानी से पहुंचाने के लिए अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम प्रतिबद्ध है। 





 

 

 

 


 


 


 

Recommended

Election Result Live
Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Result Live: कांटे की टक्कर में जयंत ने फिर बनाई बढ़त, स्मृति 50 हजार वोट से आगे

23 मई 2019

अनुराग शर्मा
Jhansi

lok sabha Result 2019: झांसी में खिला कमल, भाजपा के अनुराग शर्मा ने दर्ज की रिकॉर्ड जीत

23 मई 2019

मतगणना केंद्र पर मौजूद कर्मचारी
Dehradun

लोकसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2019: उत्तराखंड की 5 सीटों का आंखों देखा हाल, भाजपा की जीत तय

23 मई 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Election 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
लोकसभा चुनाव नतीजे 2019
India News

Election Result Live: कर्नाटक में भाजपा का परचम, राहुल सबसे बड़ी जीत की ओर अग्रसर

23 मई 2019

हाथरस के एमजी पॉलिटेक्निक में मतगणना शुरू
Aligarh

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Result: अलीगढ़, हाथरस सीट का आंखों देखा हाल, देखिए कौन आगे, कौन पीछे

23 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

ईवीएम पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के बाद विपक्ष को चुनाव आयोग का भी झटका, कहा- 'ऑल इज वेल'

23 मई 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Election 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
विज्ञापन
election lok sabha chunav news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

prakash raj
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में हार से झुंझलाए प्रकाश राज ने किया ट्वीट- 'मोदी की जीत मेरे मुंह पर करारा तमाचा है'

23 मई 2019

bollywood stars
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों में जान लीजिए इन 18 स्टार्स की किस्मत का फैसला, 7 की हार तो लगभग तय

23 मई 2019

Film Stars
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों पर इन 11 फिल्म स्टार्स ने किए ऐसे-ऐसे ट्वीट, एजाज बोले-निरहुआ के का हाल बा हो?'

23 मई 2019

Jaya Prada
Bollywood

मोदी की सुनामी के आगे भी जया प्रदा को जिता न पाई BJP, 45 साल पहले दिखती थीं ऐसी

23 मई 2019

रोड शो के दौरान उर्मिला मतोंडकर
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में करारी हार मिलती देख उर्मिला मातोंडकर का चढ़ा पारा, ट्वीट कर उतार दिया गुस्सा सारा

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
गोपाल शेट्टी, उर्मिला मातोंडकर
Bollywood

पहले ही चुनाव में हार की कगार पर उर्मिला मातोंडकर, यहां जानें 'रंगीला गर्ल' का फिल्मी सफर

23 मई 2019

akhilesh yadav, nirahua
Bollywood

आजमगढ़ में अखिलेश को टक्कर नहीं दे पा रहे 'निरहुआ', पहले चुनाव में ही हार के कगार पर

23 मई 2019

smriti irani and rahul gandhi
Television

अमेठी से राहुल गांधी को कांटे की टक्कर दे रहीं स्मृति ईरानी, सहेली के पति से रचाई थी शादी

23 मई 2019

आजम खान जया प्रदा
Bollywood

10 रुपए फीस लेने वाली जया प्रदा ने खड़ी की 28 करोड़ की संपत्ति, बाहुबली आजम खान को भी दी टक्कर

23 मई 2019

sunny deol pm modi
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों में बढ़त हासिल करते ही आया सनी देओल का ऐसा बयान, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की बैठक के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल गांधी ने स्वीकारी हार, कहा-अमेठी की प्यार से देखभाल करें स्मृति

रुझानों में मिल रही करारी हार के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर रहे हैं। राहुल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस नेता जो जीते हैं या हारे हैं, उनसे कहना चाहता हूं कि डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। विश्वास खोने की जरूरत नहीं है। 

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
तेजस्वी सूर्या (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: सांसद बनने से पहले तेजस्वी सूर्या ने सातवीं कक्षा में लड़ा था चुनाव

23 मई 2019

PM Narendra Modi removed word Chowkidar from his twitter account
India News

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर नाम के आगे से 'चौकीदार' हटाया

23 मई 2019

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी-नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

लालकृष्ण आडवाणी ने नरेंद्र मोदी को दी बधाई, कही बड़ी बात

23 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी ने मानी हार
India News

राहुल को अमेठी में मिली सबसे बड़ी चोट, भूल नहीं पाएंगे 23 मई का दिन

23 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूरे देश में चली मोदी नाम की सुनामी, इन तीन राज्यों में जादू बेअसर

23 मई 2019

Election Result 2019 : details of parties leading on different lok sabha seats
India News

Election Result 2019 : जानिए कौन सी पार्टी कितनी सीटों पर चल रही है आगे

23 मई 2019

देवरिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए अमित शाह
India News

गुजरात के गांधीनगर सीट से चुनाव जीते अमित शाह, ये रही जीत की बड़ी वजह

23 मई 2019

PM Modi, Amit Shah
India News

LIVE: जीत का जश्न, अमित शाह के बाद पीएम मोदी बोले- देश ने भर दी इस फकीर की झोली

23 मई 2019

कांग्रेस के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हार की ओर हैं
India News

Election Result 2019 : हार की कगार पर कांग्रेस के ये पूर्व सीएम, मोदी लहर में सब के होश फाख्ता

23 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

देखिए प्रचंड जीत के बीच ट्विटर पर #Modi का जलवा

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 मतगणना की तस्वीर साफ हो गई है। एक तरफ जहां एनडीए ने एक बार फिर 2014 वाली जीत को दोहराया है तो वहीं यूपीए को फिर इस चुनाव में मात खानी पड़ी है।

23 मई 2019

फूलपुर सीट 1:43

फूलपुर सीट पर जीत से खुश भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने जीत के लिए दिया मोदी को श्रेय

23 मई 2019

भाजपा जश्न 1:51

तस्वीरों में देखिए हर जगह भाजपा की जीत का शानदार जश्न

23 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:36

पीएम मोदी को जीत पर मिल रहीं बधाइयां, सुनिए बाबा रामदेव क्या बोले

23 मई 2019

लोक सभा चुनाव 4:07

इन 5 वजहों से कांग्रेस को मिली हार

23 मई 2019

Related

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

थोड़ी देर में भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंच सकते हैं पीएम मोदी, कहा- 'थैंक यू इंडिया'

23 मई 2019

चंद्रबाबू नायडू और जगनमोहन रेड्डी
India News

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2019: नायडू देंगे इस्तीफा, 30 मई को मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे रेड्डी

23 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

General Election Results 2019: इतिहास में पहली बार बहुमत के साथ गैर-कांग्रेसी सरकार की वापसी तय

23 मई 2019

ट्विटर इमेज
India News

भाजपा की जीत को देख सोशल मीडिया पर छाई मीम्स की बहार, कुछ तो हैं बहुत मजेदार

23 मई 2019

मीडिया को संबोधित करते राहुल गांधी
India News

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: राहुल ने ली हार की जिम्मेदारी, सोनिया को इस्तीफे की पेशकश की!

23 मई 2019

नई दिल्ली स्थित भाजपा मुख्यालय में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का सम्मान
India News

General Election Results 2019: अबकी बार 300 के पार, मोदी के दम के आगे विपक्ष के दिग्गज बेदम

23 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.