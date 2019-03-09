शहर चुनें

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Kumaraswamy meets Narendra Modi, appeal to release pending funds

कर्नाटक सीएम कुमारस्वामी ने दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से की मुलाकात

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 01:13 PM IST
एचडी कुमारस्वामी-नरेंद्र मोदी
एचडी कुमारस्वामी-नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की। कुमारस्वामी की यह मुलाकात राज्य में रुके हुए फंड को लेकर हुई। उन्होंने इस मुलाकात में मोदी से एनडीआरएफ, मनरेगा, सूखाग्रस्त इलाकों के बचे पैसों को जारी करने का आग्रह किया। राज्य के 176 तालुकाओं में से 100 तालुका भीषण सूखे से प्रभावित हैं। 
हाल ही में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी राजधानी में जेडीएस प्रमुख और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एचडी देवगौड़ा से मिले थे। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से चर्चा के बाद देवगौड़ा ने 10 लोकसभा सीटों पर दावा ठोका था। 

 

hd kumaraswamy narendra modi election lok sabha elections 2019
