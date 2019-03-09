Karnataka CMO: CM HD Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and appealed to release pending funds under NDRF and MGNREGA for drought mitigation& wage component and material component to the state.There was severe drought in 100 talukas out of 176 talukas in the state. pic.twitter.com/u1IQpKFLI9— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019
9 मार्च 2019