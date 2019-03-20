शहर चुनें

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : IAMAI presented Voluntary Code of Ethics

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : आईएएमएआई ने चुनाव आयोग को स्वैच्छिक आचार संहिता सौंपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 09:02 PM IST
इंटरनेट एंड मोबाइल एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया
इंटरनेट एंड मोबाइल एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को देखते हुए दि सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म और इंटरनेट एंड मोबाइल एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (आईएएमएआई) ने आज 'आम चुनाव 2019 के लिए स्वैच्छिक आचार संहिता' प्रस्तुत की है। एसोसिएशन ने यह आचार संहिता चुनाव आयोग के समक्ष प्रस्तुत की। आचार संहिता प्रस्तुत करने के साथ एसोसिएशन ने पेड पॉलिटिकल विज्ञापनों में पारदर्शिता लाने का वादा भी किया है।
loksabha election 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 elections 2019 the social media platforms paid political advertisement iamai voluntary code of ethics
India News

चुनावी हलचल: कहीं उम्मीदवारों के नाम पर मंथन, तो कहीं नेताओं का पाला बदल

20 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
