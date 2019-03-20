The Social Media Platforms and Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) presented “Voluntary Code of Ethics for 2019 General Election” to Election Commission today, promising to facilitate transparency in paid political advertisements. pic.twitter.com/qYYNY6YFXV— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
चुनाव के मौसम में नेता लोगों को इकट्ठा करने का कोई बहाना हाथ से जाने नहीं देते हैं। लेकिन चुनावी वर्ष होने के बाद भी भाजपा की होली बेहद रंगहीन नजर जा रही है। हाल ही में गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन के कारण पार्टी इस समय आहत है।
20 मार्च 2019