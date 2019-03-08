शहर चुनें

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and SKM to fight together in Sikkim

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: सिक्किम में साथ लड़ेगी भाजपा और एसकेएम

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 04:57 PM IST
भाजपा-एसकेएम
भाजपा-एसकेएम
ख़बर सुनें
आगामी लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए सियासी जोड़-तोड़ जारी है। इसी बीच भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राम माधव ने बताया कि सिक्किम में भाजपा और एसकेएम, लोकसभा और विधानसभा दोनों चुनावों में साथ होंगे। सिक्किम क्रन्तिकारी मोर्चा(एसकेएम) वर्तमान में सिक्किम की मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी है। 
सीट बंटवारे और अन्य मुद्दों पर अगले कुछ दिनों में फैसला लिया जाएगा। माधव ने बताया कि गुरुवार को दिल्ली में एसकेएम अध्यक्ष पीएस गोले और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की बैठक हुई थी, जिसके बाद शुक्रवार को तमाम पार्टी नेताओं के साथ भी गठबंधन पर बातचीत हुई। दोनो दलों के बीच गठबंधन को ले कर निर्णय हो चुका है। अब अगले कुछ दिनों में सीट बंटवारे पर भी आधिकारिक सूचना आने की उम्मीद है। 

गौरतलब है कि सिक्किम में 2019 में ही लोकसभा के साथ-साथ विधानसभा चुनाव भी होने हैं। 

भाजपा राम माधव एसकेएम सिक्किम क्रन्तिकारी मोर्चा sikkim bjp-skm sikkim krantikari morcha lok sabha elections 2019 election
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

