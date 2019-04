पुरी में प्रचार: वोटरों को रिझाने के लिए संबित पात्रा गाने लगे गाना 

Puri has a sizeable Telugu Population as well. While Campaigning amidst them sang a famous Telugu number on demand. The frenzy in the crowd was palpable, don’t believe ? A must watch! Lots of love to my adorable Telugu friends. @BJP4Odisha #IndiaBoleModiDobara #SambitPatra4Puri pic.twitter.com/ULI8xJdnhU