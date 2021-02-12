लोकसभा : भाजपा सांसद जायसवाल लाए राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार हनन का प्रस्ताव

BJP Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal has moved Privilege Motion Notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, citing 'serious breach of privilege and contempt of the House on 11th February 2021'.— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.