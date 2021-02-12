लोकसभा : भाजपा सांसद जायसवाल लाए राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार हनन का प्रस्ताव

भाजपा सांसद संजय जायसवाल ने कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ लोकसभा में विशेषाधिकार हनन का प्रस्ताव पेश किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी ने 11 फरवरी 2021 को विशेषाधिकार का गंभीर उल्लंघन किया और सदन की अवमानना की।

BJP Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal has moved Privilege Motion Notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, citing 'serious breach of privilege and contempt of the House on 11th February 2021'.