Home ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha: BJP MP Jaiswal brought proposal for breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi

लोकसभा : भाजपा सांसद जायसवाल लाए राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार हनन का प्रस्ताव

Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी
Updated Fri, 12 Feb 2021 04:29 PM IST
भाजपा सांसद संजय जायसवाल
भाजपा सांसद संजय जायसवाल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा सांसद संजय जायसवाल ने कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ लोकसभा में विशेषाधिकार हनन का प्रस्ताव पेश किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी ने 11 फरवरी 2021 को विशेषाधिकार का गंभीर उल्लंघन किया और सदन की अवमानना की। 
india news national bjp lok sabha privilege motion notice rahul gandhi contempt of the house

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

