Hindi News ›   India News ›   Live: Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat 42 Edition

पीएम मोदी आज सुबह 11 बजे करेंगे मन की बात, 42 वीं बार देंगे संबोधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 08:56 AM IST
Live: Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat 42 Edition
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 11 बजे रेडियो कार्यक्रम 'मन की बात' के जरिये देश के सामने 42 वीं बार संबोधन देंगे। आपको बता दें कि पीएम मोदी महीने के हर आखिरी रविवार को मन की बात करते हैं। इसे रेडियो, दूरदर्शन और नरेंद्र मोदी एप्प पर सुना जा सकता है। 
पिछली बार जब पीएम ने देश को मन की बात के जरिये संबोधित किया था तब उन्होंने वैज्ञानिकों के योगदान पर बात की थी, इसके अलावा मन की बात के जरिये वह बच्चों का भी मार्गदर्शन कर चुके हैं। 


narendra modi mann ki baat bjp

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

