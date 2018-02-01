अपना शहर चुनें

सांसदों के वेतन में हर पांच साल में स्वत: संशोधन के लिए आएगा कानून

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 10:59 PM IST
Law will come for automatic revision of every five years in MP's salary
budget 2018 - फोटो : पीटीआई
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने आम बजट में सांसदों के वेतन में हर पांच साल में स्वत: संशोधन के लिए एक कानून का प्रस्ताव किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सांसदों को मिलने वाले वेतन और सुविधाओं को लेकर अकसर जनता के बीच चर्चा होती रहती है। सांसदों के खुद का वेतन तय करने की मौजूदा व्यवस्था की आलोचना होती है। 

जेटली ने कहा कि सांसदों के वेतन, संसदीय भत्ता, कार्यालय खर्च और बैठक भत्ता में जरूरी बदलाव की नई व्यवस्था एक अप्रैल 2018 से लागू हो जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस कानून के तहत महंगाई के हिसाब से हर पांच साल में स्वत: सांसदों के वेतन में संशोधन हो जाएगा और सांसदों को भविष्य में जनता की आलोचना का सामना नहीं करना होगा। अभी सांसदों को प्रति माह 50000 रुपये मूल वेतन मिलता है। इसके अलावा अन्य भत्तों के अलावा 45000 रुपये संसदीय भत्ता भी दिया जाता है। सरकार एक सांसद पर प्रति माह 2.7 लाख रुपये खर्च करती है।
