LIVE: पाकिस्तान में मां के माथे पर बिंदी न देख कुलभूषण जाधव ने पूछा था- बाबा कैसे हैं?

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 11:36 AM IST
kulbushan jadhav issue raises in rajya sabha and sushma swaraj gives statement on this
पूर्व भारतीय नौसैनिक कुलभूषण जाधव का मुद्दे पर विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज राज्यसभा में बयान दिया। सुषमा ने राज्यसभा को बताया कि जब वे जाधव की मां से मिलीं तो उन्होंने भावुक होकर पाकिस्तान की ओर अपनाए गए बर्ताव को बयां किया। मां ने कहा उनका मंगलसूत्र तक उतरावा दिया गया, लेकिन जब जाधव ने उन्हें सामने देखा तो सबसे पहले पूछा कि बाबा ठीक तो है?
मां ने कहा ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि उनका गला सूना था, इसलिए जाधव की चिंता बढ़ गई थी।

पत्नी और मां के साथ हुए इस व्यवहार पर सुषमा ने कहा कि पाक की ओर से ये शर्मनाक रवैया अपनाया गया है। सुषमा ने पाकिस्तान को खरी-खरी सुनाते हुए तगड़ा प्रहार किया औ

कुलभूषण की पत्नी के जूते में कोई इलैक्ट्रोनिक डिवाइज होने पर सफाई देते हुए सुषमा ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान इस झूठ को फैला रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मां और पत्नी दुबई की सबसे बड़ी एयरलाइंस से इस्लामाबाद पहुंची थीं, जब वहां कोई डिवाइज नहीं दिखी तो पाकिस्तान में ये मुद्दा कहा से उठ गया। पाकिस्तान को अगर ऐसा कोई सबूत मिला था तो उसी वक्त क्यों मीडिया को क्यों नहीं दिखाया गया। सुषमा ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने कई शर्तों का उल्लंघन किया। 

सुषमा के बयान के बाद विपक्ष की ओर से कांग्रेस के नेता गुलाब नबी आजाद ने पक्ष रखा। उन्होंने कहा कि जो पाकिस्तान में कुलभूषण जाधव की मां और पत्नी के साथ हुआ है ये देश की 130 करोड़ जनता का अपमान है। 

