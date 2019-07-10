कोलकाता: विमान के लैंडिंग गियर के दरवाजे में फंसने से स्पाइसजेट के तकनीशियन की मौत

West Bengal: A SpiceJet technician lost his life after he got stuck in main landing gear door while working on an aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, around 1 am today. His body was removed from landing gear with the help of Fire brigade. pic.twitter.com/5jaqqbJTwQ— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019
दिल्ली से पेरिस के लिए एयर फ्रांस की फ्लाइट एएफ-225 में सवार 26 यात्रियों को तकनीकी समस्या बताकर फ्लाइट से उतार दिया गया है। इन यात्रियों के चेक-इन सामान में तकनीकी गड़बड़ का हवाला देते हुए फ्लाइट से उतार दिया गया।
10 जुलाई 2019