India News

मुकुल रॉय को बुर्रा बाजार मामले में पुलिस ने भेजा नोटिस, 80 लाख रुपये लेने का है आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,कोलकाता Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 09:23 PM IST
मुकुल रॉय
मुकुल रॉय - फोटो : ANI
कोलकाता पुलिस ने भाजपा नेता मुकुल रॉय को बुर्रा बाजार मामले में जांच के लिए नोटिस भेजा है। कथित तौर पर इस मामले में रॉय पर एक व्यक्ति से 80 लाख रुपये लेने का आरोप है। अब कोलकाता पुलिस ने उन्हें दिल्ली में पूछताछ के लिए नोटिस जारी किया है।
इसी साल फरवरी में कोलकाता हाई कोर्ट ने मुकुल रॉय को टीएमसी विधायक सत्यजीत बिश्वास की हत्या के मामले में अंतरिम जमानत दी थी। कोर्ट ने उन्हें आदेश दिए थे कि वे मामले की जांच में सहयोग करें और हफ्ते में एक बार पुलिस को अपने निवास के बारे में जानकारी दें। बता दें कि मुकुल रॉय पहले टीएमसी पार्टी में थे, वे नवंबर 2017 में ही भाजपा में शामिल हुए है।
पूर्व केंद्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री डॉ. महेश शर्मा (फाइल)
India News

डॉ. महेश शर्मा के 40 रुपये में प्रसव कराने के दावे पर स्पीकर की टिप्पणी पर जमकर लगे ठहाके

लोकसभा में सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय आयुर्विज्ञान आयोग बिल पर चर्चा के दौरान स्पीकर ओम बिरला की पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. महेश शर्मा को दी गई सलाह पर जम कर ठहाके लगे।

29 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अब नहीं बच सकेंगे आतंकियों के हमदर्द, जांच एजेंसियों के सबसे बड़े ऑपरेशन की सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय रेलवे
India News

रेलवे: कमतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले हटेंगे, 55 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के कर्मचारियों की बनेगी सूची

29 जुलाई 2019

हुमायूं का मकबरा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की दस ऐतिहासिक धरोहरें अब रात नौ बजे तक खुली रहेंगी, तीन घंटे बढ़ा समय

29 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सीबीआई ने पीएमओ की शिकायत पर एक शख्स के खिलाफ दर्ज की एफआईआर

29 जुलाई 2019

राज्यसभा सभापति एम वेंकैया नायडू
India News

जयपाल रेड्डी को राज्यसभा में दी गई श्रद्धांजलि, सभापति वेंकैया नायडू हुए भावुक

29 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आर्मी के बाद अब अर्धसैनिक बलों पर मंडरा रहा 'हनी ट्रैप' का खतरा

29 जुलाई 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फारूक अब्दुल्ला बोले- धारा 35ए और 370 हमारी नींव, इन्हें नहीं हटाना चाहिए

29 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान-रमा देवी
India News

आजम ने लोकसभा में बिना शर्त मांगी माफी, रमा देवी बोलीं- इनकी आदत ही बिगड़ी हुई है

29 जुलाई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी-बेयर ग्रिल्स
India News

12 अगस्त को पीएम मोदी और बेयर ग्रिल्स सिखाएंगे जंगल में जिंदा रहने के गुर

29 जुलाई 2019

