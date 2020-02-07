शहर चुनें

सीएए : कोलकाता में भाजपा की रैली के दौरान कैलाश विजयवर्गीय हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 03:27 PM IST
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय - फोटो : ANI
शुक्रवार को भाजपा कोलकाता के टॉलीगंज फेरी इलाके में नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम के समर्थन में रैली निकालने वाली थी। जैसे ही भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय रैली के लिए पहुंचे, पुलिस ने उन्हें हिरासत में ले लिया। 
kolkata police bjp leader detains kailash vijayvargiya bjp rally support caa
