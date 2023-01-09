West Bengal: गुटखा लेकर बैंकॉक जा रहा था यात्री, अधिकारियों को हुआ शक, तो पाउच ने निकले डॉलर

कोलकाता कस्टम विभाग के अधिकारियों ने एक शख्स को अमेरिकी डॉलर की तस्करी करते हुए गिरफ्तार किया है। अधिकारियों ने बताया, व्यक्ति बैंकॉक रवाना होने वाला था। चेक-इन पर सामान की तलाशी के दौरान उसके पास से भारी मात्रा में गुटखा मिला, जिस पर अधिकारियों को शक हुआ।

#WATCH | AIU officials of Kolkata Customs intercepted a passenger scheduled to depart to Bangkok yesterday. A search of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of US $40O00 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) concealed inside Gutkha pouches: Customs pic.twitter.com/unxgdR7jSu