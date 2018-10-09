शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Kisan khet mazdur Congress will encroach Parliament against central government

राहुल गांधी का ऐलान, किसान खेत मजदूर कांग्रेस करेगी केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ संसद का घेराव

भाषा, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 09 Oct 2018 01:24 AM IST
राहुल गांधी
ख़बर सुनें
किसान खेत मजदूर कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार की ‘‘किसान विरोधी’’ नीतियों के खिलाफ 23 अक्टूबर को संसद का घेराव करेंगे। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने किसान खेत मजदूर कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ की बैठक के बाद इस आंदोलन योजना को मंजूरी दे दी ।
किसान खेत मजदूर कांग्रेस के अघ्यक्ष नाना पटोले ने कहा, ‘‘प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की किसान विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ देश भर के किसान खेत मजदूर कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता 23 अक्टूबर को संसद का घेराव करेंगे।’’ 

rahul gandhi narendra modi congress parliament central government राहुल गांधी कांग्रेस
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

