किसान आंदोलन के बीच गेंहू और चावल उगाने को लेकर कृषि मंत्री ने कही ये बात

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में करीब ढाई माह से विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी है। किसानों के मुद्दे पर सड़क से संसद तक संग्राम जारी है, इस बीच केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना (पीएमएफबीवाई) के तहत नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने चावल और गेहूं उगाने वाले 100 से अधिक जिलों में ड्रोन उड़ाने वाले प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है।

To ensure timely settlements of claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the proposal of Department of Agriculture for flying drone over 100 districts growing rice & wheat: Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar pic.twitter.com/pRe0FnMcbE