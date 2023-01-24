Surgical Strike Row: रिजिजू ने साझा किया पूर्व वायुसेना अधिकारी का वीडियो, दिग्विजय सिंह के लिए बताया जवाब

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह की टिप्पणी पर विवाद हो गया है। अब केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने मंगलवार को रिटायर्ड एयर मार्शल रघुनाथ नांबियार का वीडियो साझा कर दिग्विजय सिंह पर निशाना साधा। वीडियो में एयर मार्शल नांबियार कह रहे हैं कि बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक जबरदस्त सफलता बताई थी। ट्विटर पर वीडियो क्लिप साझा करते हुए रिजिजू ने लिखा कि यह कांग्रेस पार्टी और उन सभी को जवाब है जो भारतीय सेना पर सवाल उठाते हैं।

This is the reply to Congress Party and all those who question the Indian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/4ZgNIsl9l3