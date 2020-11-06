केरलः स्थानीय निकाय चुनावों की तारीखों की हुई घोषणा, तीन चरणों में होंगे मतदान

केरल राज्य चुनाव आयोग ने स्थानीय निकाय चुनावों की तारीखों की घोषणा कर दी है। चुनाव तीन चरणों में आयोजित किए जाएंगे। प्रथम चरण के लिए मतदान 8 दिसंबर को, दूसरे के लिए 10 दिसंबर को और आखिरी चरण के लिए 14 दिसंबर को होगा। मतों की गिनती 16 दिसंबर को की जाएगी।

Kerala State Election Commission announces dates for local body elections that will be conducted in 3 phases. Voting for phase 1 to be held on December 8, for phase 2 on December 10 and for phase 3 on December 14. Counting of votes to be held on December 16.