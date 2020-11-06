केरलः स्थानीय निकाय चुनावों की तारीखों की हुई घोषणा, तीन चरणों में होंगे मतदान

Kerala State Election Commission announces dates for local body elections that will be conducted in 3 phases. Voting for phase 1 to be held on December 8, for phase 2 on December 10 and for phase 3 on December 14. Counting of votes to be held on December 16.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020
