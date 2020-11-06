शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Kerala State Election Commission announces dates for local body elections that will be conducted in 3 phases

केरलः स्थानीय निकाय चुनावों की तारीखों की हुई घोषणा, तीन चरणों में होंगे मतदान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 05:33 PM IST
मतदान
मतदान - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
केरल राज्य चुनाव आयोग ने स्थानीय निकाय चुनावों की तारीखों की घोषणा कर दी है। चुनाव तीन चरणों में आयोजित किए जाएंगे। प्रथम चरण के लिए मतदान 8 दिसंबर को, दूसरे के लिए 10 दिसंबर को और आखिरी चरण के लिए 14 दिसंबर को होगा। मतों की गिनती 16 दिसंबर को की जाएगी।
