Kerala Sabarimala temple to be opened for devotees from July 17 to 21 for monthly puja

केरल : मासिक पूजा के लिए 17 जुलाई से पांच दिनों के लिए खुलेगा सबरीमाला मंदिर, नए दिशानिर्देश भी जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सबरीमाला Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Sat, 10 Jul 2021 07:36 PM IST

सार

सबरीमाला प्रशासन ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा है कि मंदिर को पांच दिवसीय मासिक पूजा के लिए 17 से लेकर 21 जुलाई तक के लिए खोला जाएगा। इस दौरान केवल 5 हजार भक्तों को ही प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जाएगी।
sabrimala temple
sabrimala temple
विस्तार

कोरोना महामारी के चलते कई महीनों से बंद केरल के प्रसिद्ध सबरीमाला (अयप्पा) मंदिर को मासिक पूजा के लिए एक बार फिर से खोलने का फैसला लिया गया है। सबरीमाला प्रशासन ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा है कि मंदिर को पांच दिवसीय मासिक पूजा के लिए 17 से लेकर 21 जुलाई तक के लिए खोला जाएगा। इस दौरान केवल 5 हजार भक्तों को ही प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जाएगी। भक्तों को ऑनलाइन बुकिंग के माध्यम से पास मिलेगा। प्रशासन ने कहा है कि पूजा-पाठ के दौरान कोरोना के नियमों का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। जिसके तहत सभी भक्तों को 48 घंटे भीतर की कोरोना की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट दिखानी होगी। 
india news national kerala sabarimala temple
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

