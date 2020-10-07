शहर चुनें
केरल के ऊर्जा मंत्री एमएम मणि हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Wed, 07 Oct 2020 07:16 PM IST
केरल के ऊर्जा मंत्री एमएम मणि
केरल के ऊर्जा मंत्री एमएम मणि - फोटो : [email protected] MM Mani

ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना महामारी का कहर लगातार जारी है। इसके चपेट में अबतक कई बड़े से बड़े नेता आ चुके हैं। इस बार केरल के ऊर्जा मंत्री एमएम मणि कोरोना के शिकार हो गए। उन्होंने फेसबुक पर इस बारे में जानकारी साझा करते हुए लिखा कि उन्होंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद वे तिरुवनंतपुरम मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए है।
india news national kerala power minister mm mani coronavirus covid-19

