केरल : कोच्चि बंदरगाह पर आने वाला अब तक का सबसे बड़ा जहाज बना मर्स्क एडिनबर्ग

Kerala: Maersk Edinburg became the longest ship ever (366.46 metres) to enter the inner harbour of Kochi Port.4 tugs assisted in the berthing of the ship. pic.twitter.com/GOX2k577Wc — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020
The ship is under the US East Coast Service of 2M Alliance.
