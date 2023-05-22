Video: अमेरिका का दूल्हा-केरल की दुल्हन, इस्राइल से आया रब्बी, राज्य में 15 साल बाद हुई यहूदी शादी

#WATCH | Kerala: Kochi witnessed its first Jewish wedding in 15 years on 21st May, when Rachel and Richard tied the knot at a resort. The marriage was officiated by a Rabbi from Israel.



Rachel is the daughter of former Crime Branch Superintendent Binoy Malakhai while Richard is… — ANI (@ANI)



दो हजार साल पहले केरल आए थे यहूदी

दो हजार साल पहले केरल आए थे यहूदी

केरल के पर्यटन विभाग की वेबसाइट के अनुसार, केरल में यहूदी करीब दो हजार साल पहले आए थे। ये यहूदी व्यापार के लिए केरल पहुंचे थे और कुछ यहीं बस गए। केरल के अंजुवन्नम में यहूदी बस्ती होने का पहला आधिकारिक रिकॉर्ड मिला था। इस्राइल के बनने के बाद केरल से बड़ी संख्या में यहूदी इस्राइल चले गए थे। केरल में यहूदियों के कई पूजा स्थल, जिन्हें सिनोगोग कहते हैं, भी मौजूद हैं।

Rachel is the daughter of former Crime Branch Superintendent Binoy Malakhai while Richard is… pic.twitter.com/UNEroILNOb — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

