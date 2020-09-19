शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   kerala govt accept consignments of Quran packets and dates imported by UAE consulate two cases registered

यूएई वाणिज्य दूतावास के पैकेट स्वीकार करना पड़ा भारी, केरल सरकार पर दो केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Sat, 19 Sep 2020 08:03 AM IST
विज्ञापन
पिनाराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
पिनाराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केरल सरकार को यूएई वाणिज्य दूतावास के जरिए भेजे गए खजूर और कुरान के पैकेट को स्वीकार करना भारी पड़ गया है। सरकार के खिलाफ दो मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। यह जानकारी सीमा शुल्क अधिकारियों ने दी। दरअसल, सरकार ने राजनयिक चैनल के जरिए दूतावास के अधिकारियों द्वारा आयातित 18,000 किलोग्राम खजूर और कुरान के पैकेट को स्वीकार किया है।
विज्ञापन


 
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के जरिए पूरा करें रेलवे में नौकरी का सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kerala government custom officials consignment uae consulate

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुंबई इंडियंस बनाम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
Cricket News

IPL 2020: आईपीएल की पहली टक्कर आज, धोनी-रोहित के धुरंधरों में मुकाबला

19 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, सलमान खान, करण जौहर (फाइल))
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: सलमान खान और करण जौहर समेत आठ हस्तियों को नोटिस, कोर्ट में पेश होने का आदेश

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
छिछोरे
Bollywood

'छिछोरे' की सक्सेस पार्टी में हुआ था ड्रग का इस्तेमाल, सुशांत के साथ शामिल हुई थीं श्रद्धा कपूर!

19 सितंबर 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Jobs

यूपीः रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती हो तो पांच लाख से अधिक युवाओं को मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी

19 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत ने दी ट्विटर छोड़ने की चुनौती, बोलीं- 'मैं लड़ाकू इंसान की तरह लग सकती हूं लेकिन...'

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
उर्मिला मातोंडकर
Bollywood

'रंगीला' ही नहीं इन फिल्मों से भी उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने लूटी वाहवाही, एक-एक किरदार अपने आप में है खास

18 सितंबर 2020

राशिफल
Astrology

19 सितंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

18 सितंबर 2020

कोरोना वैक्सीन
Health & Fitness

वैक्सीन से कितने दिन तक बनी रहेगी इम्यूनिटी? रूस ने किया खुश करने वाला दावा

18 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

रूस ने कोविड-19 की पहली दवा Coronavir को फार्मेसी में बिक्री की अनुमति दी

18 सितंबर 2020

अमिताभ और अशोक चव्हाण
Bollywood

ये किससे हाथ मिला रहे हैं अमिताभ, जिसे लोग समझ बैठे अंडरवर्ल्ड का 'डॉन', अभिषेक ने बताई सच्चाई

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited