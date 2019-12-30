शहर चुनें

Kerala government organised Night Walk in Thiruvananthapuram, Local women took part

केरल : नाइट वॉक पर निकली 'आधी आबादी', मंत्री बोलीं- यह महिलाओं की मजबूती का संदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 05:54 AM IST
नाइट वॉक पर निकली आधी आबादी
नाइट वॉक पर निकली आधी आबादी - फोटो : ANI
केरल सरकार की तरफ से महिलाओं के लिए एक नई पहल की गई है। केरल सरकार ने महिलाओं के लिए नाइट वॉक का आयोजन किया। राज्य सरकार द्वारा देर रात तिरुवनंतपुरम में आयोजित 'नाइट वॉक' में स्थानीय महिलाओं ने हिस्सा लिया।
केरल की मंत्री केके शैलजा ने कहा कि 'नाइट वॉक' एक संदेश देगा कि महिलाएं बिना समय की पाबंदी के भी बाहर जा सकती हैं। नाइट वॉक का आयोजन करीब 100 चयनित स्थानों पर किया गया। महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग ने 'सार्वजनिक स्थान महिलाओं के लिए भी है' के संदेश को फैलाने के लिए इस पहल की शुरुआत की।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

