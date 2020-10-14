केरल सोना तस्करी मामलाः एनआई ने सभी आरोपियों के दाऊद से संपर्क होने की जताई आशंका

Kerala gold smuggling case: National Investigation Agency has submitted in the special NIA Court, Kochi that it suspects that the accused have links to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020
NIA submitted this in its response to the bail petitions of the seven accused in the case.
