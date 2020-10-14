शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Kerala gold smuggling case, NIA has submitted in the special NIA Court, Kochi that it suspects that the accused have links to Dawood Ibrahim

केरल सोना तस्करी मामलाः एनआई ने सभी आरोपियों के दाऊद से संपर्क होने की जताई आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोच्चि Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 10:56 PM IST
NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)

केरल सोने की तस्करी मामले में एनआईए ने बुधवार को कोच्चि के विशेष एनआईए कोर्ट रिपोर्ट में अपनी रिपोर्ट पेश की है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार एजेंसी ने सभी आरोपियों के दाऊद इब्राहिम के डी-कंपनी से संबंध होने की आशंका जताई है। बता दें कि एनआईए ने मामले में सात आरोपियों की जमानत याचिकाओं पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया में यह खुलासा किया।
