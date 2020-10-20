केरल: पलक्कड़ में जहरीली शराब पीना पड़ा भारी, पांच की मौत, नौ लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती

Kerala: 5 people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Palakkad's Chellanam tribal colony. 9 people including 3 women also hospitalised after they developed uneasiness.— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020
"We're awaiting a chemical report to find the exact cause of the deaths," says Walayar police pic.twitter.com/2CdvsnQtM8
