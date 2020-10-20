शहर चुनें
Kerala: 5 people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Palakkad Chellanam tribal colony

केरल: पलक्कड़ में जहरीली शराब पीना पड़ा भारी, पांच की मौत, नौ लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 11:55 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
केरल के पलक्कड़ में चेलानम आदिवासी कॉलोनी में जहरीली शराब पीने से पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं, शराब पीने वाली तीन महिलाओं सहित नौ लोगों को भी बेचैनी बढ़ने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वालयार पुलिस का कहना है कि हम मौत का सही कारण जानने के लिए रासायनिक रिपोर्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

