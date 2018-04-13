Aap log(media) chaahte hain ki 2 minute mein karyavahi ho jaye, action is being taken by state govts. Also, we are contemplating an amendment in law which awards death penalty to rapists of minors below 12 years of age: Maneka Gandhi,Union Minister #UnnaoCase #KathuaCase pic.twitter.com/o0Xwtuo0f5— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018
कठुआ और उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले में राजनीतिक बयानबाजी के बीच देश भर में राजनीतिक प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं।
13 अप्रैल 2018