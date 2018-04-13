शहर चुनें

कठुआ गैंगरेप: मेनका गांधी ने दोषियों के लिए मांगी फांसी की सजा, कानून में करेंगी बदलाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 01:48 PM IST
मेनका गांधी
जम्मू और कश्मीर के कठुआ जिले के रसाना गांव में आठ साल की मासूम के साथ बलात्कार और हत्या मामले से पुलिस चार्जशीट दायर कर चुकी है। मामले में पुलिस ने सात लोगों को आरोपी बनाया है। इस मामले की वजह से लोगों में रोष है। माना जा रहा है कि इस मामले की वजह से कानून में बदलाव करके 12 साल से कम उम्र वाली बच्चियों का बलात्कार करने वालों को फांसी की सजा दी जाएगी। 
एक वीडियो संदेश के जरिए केंद्रीय मंत्री मेनका गांधी ने कहा कि वह कठुआ वाली घटना से काफी ज्यादा परेशान हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वह बच्चों के बलात्कारियों को मौत की सजा देने के लिए कानून लाएंगी। मंत्री ने कहा कि उनका महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्रालय सोमवार को कैबिनेट के सामने बच्चों का संरक्षण उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ संरक्षण अधिनियम (पॉस्को) एक्ट में संशोधन का नोट पेश करेगा।

वीडियो संदेश में मेनका ने कहा- मैं कठुआ और हालिया रेप मामलों को जानकर बहुत ज्यादा परेशान हो गई हूं। मैं और मंत्रालय मिलकर पॉस्को एक्ट में संशोधन का प्रस्ताव रखेंगे जिसके अनुसार 12 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों के बलात्कार मामले में मौत की सजा का प्रावधान हो सके।

मेनका गांधी ने कहा- आप लोग (मीडिया) चाहते हैं कि 2 मिनट में कार्यवाही हो जाए। राज्य सरकारें कार्यवाही कर रही हैं। इसके अलावा हम 12 से कम उम्र की बच्चियों का बलात्कार करने वालों को मौत की सजा देने के लिए कानून में बदलाव करने के लिए संशोधन पर विचार कर रहे हैं। 

बता दें कि कठुआ में 8 साल की मासूम का अपहरण करने के बाद उसके साथ लगातार एक हफ्ते तक बलात्कार किया गया और फिर उसकी हत्या करके शव को जंगल में फेंक दिया। बच्ची खानाबदोश बकरवाल समुदाय से थी।


 

