Kashmir policy is not correct to show strength: Chidambaram

चिदंबरम बोले- कश्मीर में सैन्य ताकत दिखाने की नीति ठीक नहीं 

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 02:54 AM IST
Kashmir policy is not correct to show strength: Chidambaram
P chidambaram
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने केंद्र सरकार की कश्मीर में सैन्य ताकत दिखाने वाली नीति की आलोचना की। उन्होंने कहा, यह गलत और भ्रमित करने वाली नीति है। चिदंबरम ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के गवर्नर एनएन वोहरा के उस बयान का समर्थन किया, जिसमें टकराव रोकने के लिए संयम की बात कही गई है। 

चिदंबरम ने ट्वीट किया, यह मानना मूलभूत गलती है कि सैन्य ताकत वाली नीति से कश्मीर में समाधान निकल जाएगा। गवर्नर वोहरा पूरी तरह सही थे, जब उन्होंने कहा था कि आंतरिक टकराव से निपटने के लिए संयम जरूरी है। उन्होंने जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती पर भी हमला बोलते हुए कहा, वह कह रही हैं कि लोग स्कूल, घर छोड़कर जा रहे हैं। क्या वह नहीं जानतीं कि गलत नीति का नतीजा है।
