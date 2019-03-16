शहर चुनें

Kartarpur Corridor, Imran Khan have narrow limited focus

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर इमरान की उदारता दिखावा, अब कर रहे परमिट की बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 03:53 PM IST
इमरान खान
इमरान खान - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर मामले में प्रगति पर भारत के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि इमरान खान की टीवी पर की गई घोषणा उनकी सिख समुदाय के अंदर उदार छवि बनाने की कोशिश भर थी। लेकिन, मामला इसके ठीक विपरीत है। 
इमरान खान एक छोटी सोच वाले व्यक्ति हैं।  हम निराश हैं कि वह अब परमिट प्रणाली पर बात कर रहे हैं।



भारतीय अधिकारी ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान पीएम इमरान खान का काम उनकी कथित उदारता से मेल नहीं खाता। इसमें कोई शक नहीं कि हम करतारपुर पर आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। हमारी स्थिति सुसंगत है। इस मुद्दे पर पाकिस्तान को संदेह है।


 

kartarpur corridor imran khan india pakistan relations pakistan india करतारपुर कॉरिडोर इमरान खान
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

