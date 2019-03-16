Sources on Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's declaration on TV about Kartarpur,impression given to Sikh community that it was like generous offer; what India found in discussions is that they have narrow limited focus.We're disappointed that permit system is talked now pic.twitter.com/rSwg2hhn15— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
Sources on Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's perceived generosity is not matched. No doubt, we are going ahead on Kartarpur. Our position is consistent, Pakistan has doubts.— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस ने बीएसएनएल के कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलने और केंद्रीय मंत्री महेश शर्मा के एक कथित विवादित बयान को लेकर शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर निशाना साधा और आरोप लगाया कि 'झूठे विकास' के बाद अब भगवान को गाली दी जा रही है।
16 मार्च 2019