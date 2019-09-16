शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा के मंत्री बोले- भाजपा के पक्ष में वोट देते हैं देशभक्त मुस्लिम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 11:10 AM IST
केएस ईशवरप्पा
केएस ईशवरप्पा - फोटो : ANI
कर्नाटक की बीएस येदियुरप्पा सरकार में मंत्री केएस ईशवरप्पा ने शनिवार को बंगलूरू में बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा, 'देशभक्त मुस्लिम भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के पक्ष में वोट देते हैं और जो लोग पाकिस्तान के पक्ष में है वह भाजपा को वोट देने से हिचकते हैं।'
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

