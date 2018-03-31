शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Karnataka: MLA Mallikarjun Khuba from Basavakalyan resigns from the JDS, will join BJP 

कर्नाटकः विधायक मल्लिकार्जुन खूबा ने छोड़ा JDS का साथ, BJP में होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कर्नाटक Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 06:20 PM IST
Karnataka: MLA Mallikarjun Khuba from Basavakalyan resigns from the JDS, will join BJP 
आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर कर्नाटक की राजनीति हर रोज नया मोड़ ले रही है। इसी क्रम में राज्य के बसवकल्यान से जेडीएस विधायक मल्लिकार्जुन खूबा ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक अब वह कर्नाटक भाजपा का दामन थामेंगे। बसवकल्यान उत्तरी कर्नाटक के बीदर जिले का एक कस्बा है।
उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले जेडीएस 7 विधायकों ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा देने के बाद रविवार (25 मार्च) को कांग्रेस का दामन थाम लिया था। ये सभी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की मौजूदगी में पार्टी में शामिल हुए थे।

23 मार्च को हुए राज्यसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस के पक्ष में मतदान करने के बाद इन सभी ने शनिवार (24 मार्च) को विधानसभा से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। इन विधायकों में जमीर अहमद खान, सी स्वामी, इकबाल अंसारी, बालाकृष्ण, रमेश बंदीसिद्देगौडा, भीमा नायक और अखंड श्रीनिवास मूर्ति शामिल थे। 

आपको बता दें कि 225 सीटों वाली विधानसभा में जेडीएस के 37 विधायक थे जिनमें से 8 विधायकों के पार्टी छोड़ने की वजह से यह संख्या केवल 29 रह गयी है। शनिवार को जेडीएस प्रवक्ता रमेश बाबू ने इन विधायकों के पार्टी से इस्तीफे की पुष्टि की थी। मालूम हो कि कर्नाटक में विधानसभा की 224 सीटों के लिए आगामी 12 मई को वोट डाले जाएंगे और चुनावी नतीजे 15 मई को घोषित किए जाएंगे।
 

 
jds karnataka election bjp siddaramaiah

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Isolated Juana Munoz
Weird Stories

13 बरसों से शीशे के चेंबर में कैद है ये महिला, इस मां की दर्दभरी कहानी जानकर सिहर उठता है मन

31 मार्च 2018

Rubina Dilaik
Television

इस दिन शादी के बंधन में बंधेगी टीवी की 'छोटी बहू', डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के लिए चुनीं ये खास जगह

31 मार्च 2018

deepika ranveer marriage
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी की खबर ने मचाया तहलका, यूजर्स ने मांगा पक्का सबूत

31 मार्च 2018

मीना कुमारी
Bollywood

38 की उम्र तक 100 फिल्में कर सुपरस्टार बनी थीं मीना कुमारी, करियर के चरम पर कट गई थी अंगुलियां

31 मार्च 2018

meena kumari
Bollywood

आखिरी वक्त में कंगाल हो गई थीं मीना कुमारी, हीरोइन को फ्री में देना पड़ा था करोड़ों का बंगला

31 मार्च 2018

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म ने बनाया बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, शूटिंग शुरू होने से पहले ही कमा लिए 200 करोड़

31 मार्च 2018

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

आत्मकथा लिखने के फेर में जले नवाजुद्दीन के हाथ, क्या संजय दत्त लिख पाएंगे अपनी जिंदगी का सच?

31 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline fernandez
Bollywood

भांजे की बर्थ डे पार्टी में बॉबी देओल, जैकलिन संग जमकर झूमे सलमान, देखें वीडियो

31 मार्च 2018

मीना कुमारी
Bollywood

जन्म के बाद मीना कुमारी को यतीमखाने छोड़ आए थे पिता, शोहरत भी नहीं दिला सकी खुशी

31 मार्च 2018

Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

तो इस कारण से IPL ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में परफॉर्म नहीं कर पाएंगे रणवीर सिंह, वजह भी जान लें

31 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Ashok Gehlot scared after Rahul decision to promote him organization`s general secretary
India News

राहुल ने भरोसा करके बनाया संगठन महासचिव तो आज डर गए गहलोत

बड़ी जिम्मेदारी मिलने पर बधाई देने पहुंचे कार्यकर्ताओं को गहलोत ने कहा कि आपको छोड़कर मैं कहीं नहीं जाने वाला।

31 मार्च 2018

Chinese People Liberation Army intruded near Arunachal border after Dokalam 
India News

दोकलम के बाद अरुणाचल सीमा के पास घुसी चीनी सेना, बनाए कैंप, घर और टॉवर

31 मार्च 2018

Bjp president amit shah said I cannot reveal discussions with Karnataka Wadiyar royal family
India News

कर्नाटक: शाही परिवार से मुलाकात पर अमित शाह ने साधी चुप्पी, सस्पेंस बरकरार

31 मार्च 2018

China has such a great compulsion for India, in context of Arunachal Pradesh
India News

जीने के लिए चलना पड़ता है मौत के रास्ते.., भारत के लिए इतनी बड़ी मजबूरी है चीन

31 मार्च 2018

spicejet
India News

SpiceJet की एयरहोस्टेस ने कंपनी पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- कपड़े उतारकर होती है चेकिंग

31 मार्च 2018

Kahoo village in Arunachal is home to only 76 people, disturbed by China
India News

सीमा विवाद में सताए ये लोग रहते हैं भारत भरोसे, चीन दिखाता रहता है आंख

31 मार्च 2018

Rajasthan: Riot erupted during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Jaitaran town of Pali district
India News

हनुमान जयंती के जुलूस के दौरान राजस्थान के जैतारण में दंगा, इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद

31 मार्च 2018

प्रह्लाद जोशी
India News

कर्नाटक: भाजपा सांसद के खिलाफ FIR, पाकिस्तान से की थी हुबली की तुलना

31 मार्च 2018

Election Commission announces dates of West Bengal Panchayat general elections
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनावों की तारीखों का ऐलान, 20 जिलों में तीन चरणों में होंगे चुनाव

31 मार्च 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सिर्फ 7 राज्य देश को देते हैं दो-तिहाई डॉक्टर्स, ये है असल वजह

31 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

Whatsapp के जरिए करनी है किसी की जासूसी, तो ये है तरीका

टेकनॉलाजी के इस युग में प्राइवेसी को लेकर तमाम बातें हो रही हैं। अभी फेसबुक डेटा लीक का मामला ठंडा भी नहीं हुआ है कि Whatsapp ट्रैकिंग को लेकर एक App मार्केट में है, जिसके जरिए आप अपने कांटेक्ट्स पर नजर रख सकते हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

31 मार्च 2018

सीबीएसई 3:09

दिल्ली में CBSE ऑफिस के बाहर छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, जानिए मामले से जुड़ी बारीकियां

31 मार्च 2018

amit shah 03:32

VIDEO: कर्नाटक में इस प्लान के साथ बीजेपी लड़ेगी चुनाव, अमित शाह ने खोले पत्ते

31 मार्च 2018

बिहार दंगा 3:01

VIDEO: बिहार में इस तरह से भड़काई जा रही है हिंसा, आप रहें सावधान

31 मार्च 2018

अटल जी 1:04

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को सोशल मीडिया पर दी श्रद्धांजलि, वायरल हुई निधन की अफवाह

31 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.