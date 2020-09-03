शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka Government has allowed pubs & restaurants to serve liquor in unlock4

Unlock 4.0: कर्नाटक सरकार ने पब और रेस्तरां में शराब परोसने को दी अनुमति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 03 Sep 2020 04:48 AM IST
विज्ञापन
pub
pub - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
देश भर में अनलॉक 4 लागू हो चुका है। राज्य धीरे धीरे उद्योगों को खोलने की अनुमति भी दे रहे हैं। इसी के साथ कर्नाटक सरकार ने राज्य में  पब और रेस्तरां को शराब परोसने की अनुमति दी है।
विज्ञापन

कर्नाटक में पिछले पांच महीनों से शराब परोसने पर प्रतिबंध लगा था। लेकिन सरकार ने प्रतिबंध हटा दिया है। अब रेस्त्रां और पब में शराब देने की मंजूरी दे दी है।
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ 30 दिन में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
karnataka government unlock4 corona news corona update coronavirus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत को लेकर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने किया दावा, बताया इस मकसद से की गई उनकी हत्या

2 सितंबर 2020

कपिल शर्मा के घर की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

'कॉमेडी किंग' कहे जाने वाले कपिल शर्मा का घर है बेहद शानदार, देखें INSIDE तस्वीरें

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और विकास सिंह
Bollywood

विकास बोले- 'मुंबई पुलिस ने मराठी में बयान दर्ज किया और साइन करवा लिए...'

2 सितंबर 2020

विकास सिंह, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

Sushant Case: सुशांत की लाइफ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी पर विकास सिंह का खुलासा, जानिए क्या कहा

2 सितंबर 2020

chinese app ban in india
Mobile Apps

66 दिन में 224 चाइनीज एप्स पर भारत में लगा प्रतिबंध, यहां है पूरी लिस्ट

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
chinese app ban in india
Mobile Apps

टॉप चाइनीज एप्स जिनपर बैन लगाकर सरकार ने तोड़ी चीन की कमर

2 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

Sushant Case: राजपूत परिवार के वकील की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, कई अहम बातों का किया खुलासा

2 सितंबर 2020

प्रोटीन
Health & Fitness

प्रोटीन के लिए केवल मांस और अंडा ही विकल्प नहीं, शाकाहारी हैं तो खाएं ये पांच चीजें

2 सितंबर 2020

pubg पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया:
Mobile Apps

Chinese Apps Ban: PUBG समेत 118 एप्स पर लगा बैन, विवादों से रहा है पुराना नाता

2 सितंबर 2020

मां के साथ सनी देओल और बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

सनी और बॉबी ने मां के जन्मदिन पर साझा कीं तस्वीरें, धर्मेंद्र की इस बात पर मुंबई में लग गया सट्टा

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited