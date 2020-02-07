शहर चुनें

Karnataka: Freedom fighter Herohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy on a protest against CAA in Bengaluru

कर्नाटक : नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए स्वतंत्रता सेनानी हीरोहल्ली श्रीनिवासाय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 04:06 AM IST
सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन में मौजूद स्वतंत्रता सेनानी हीरोहल्ली श्रीनिवासाय डोरेस्वामी
सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन में मौजूद स्वतंत्रता सेनानी हीरोहल्ली श्रीनिवासाय डोरेस्वामी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ देशभर में लगातार प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड हस्तियों से लेकर कई नामचीन लोगों ने इस कानून का विरोध किया है। वहीं, गुरुवार को कर्नाटक में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी हीरोहल्ली श्रीनिवासाय डोरेस्वामी भी सीएए विरोधी प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए। उन्होंने बंगलूरू के टाउन हॉल के बाहर हो रहे प्रदर्शन में भाग लिया। 
karnataka caa protest freedom fighters herohalli srinivasaiah doreswamy
