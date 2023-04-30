Priyanka Gandhi: 'भाजपा झूठे वादे करती है', प्रियंका गांधी ने बताया किन मुद्दों पर लड़ा जा रहा कर्नाटक चुनाव?

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियां पूरा जो लगा रही हैं। यही वजह है कि बड़े-बड़े नेता कर्नाटक दौरे पर हैं और अपनी अपनी पार्टी के लिए प्रचार कर रहे हैं। कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी आज कर्नाटक के बेलगावी में पार्टी के लिए प्रचार करने पहुंची। इस दौरान उन्होंने जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए भाजपा पर जमकर निशाना साधा।

#WATCH | BJP has betrayed the public at all levels. BJP is trying to divert the public from the main topic which is unemployment, no development work done etc. Our issues are clear, we will not divert the public from the main issues. This election is for the public to choose… pic.twitter.com/0teUGCpTIT

प्रियंका गांधी ने गिनाए चुनाव के मुद्दे

मीडिया से बात करते हुए प्रियंका गांधी ने कहा कि 'भाजपा ने जनता को हर स्तर पर धोखा दिया है। भाजपा जनता का ध्यान मुख्य मुद्दों से भटकाना चाहती है, जो है बेरोजगारी, विकास का ना होना वगैरह वगैरह। हमारे लिए मुद्दे साफ है और हम जनता का ध्यान मुख्य मुद्दों से हटने नहीं देंगे। यह चुनाव जनता के नेता का चुनाव है। सभी लोग जानते हैं कि उन्हें लूटा गया और अब लोग बदलाव चाहते हैं।' — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023 मीडिया से बात करते हुए प्रियंका गांधी ने कहा कि 'भाजपा ने जनता को हर स्तर पर धोखा दिया है। भाजपा जनता का ध्यान मुख्य मुद्दों से भटकाना चाहती है, जो है बेरोजगारी, विकास का ना होना वगैरह वगैरह। हमारे लिए मुद्दे साफ है और हम जनता का ध्यान मुख्य मुद्दों से हटने नहीं देंगे। यह चुनाव जनता के नेता का चुनाव है। सभी लोग जानते हैं कि उन्हें लूटा गया और अब लोग बदलाव चाहते हैं।'

