Priyanka Gandhi: 'भाजपा झूठे वादे करती है', प्रियंका गांधी ने बताया किन मुद्दों पर लड़ा जा रहा कर्नाटक चुनाव?

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियां पूरा जो लगा रही हैं। यही वजह है कि बड़े-बड़े नेता कर्नाटक दौरे पर हैं और अपनी अपनी पार्टी के लिए प्रचार कर रहे हैं। कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी आज कर्नाटक के बेलगावी में पार्टी के लिए प्रचार करने पहुंची। इस दौरान उन्होंने जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए भाजपा पर जमकर निशाना साधा।
#WATCH | BJP has betrayed the public at all levels. BJP is trying to divert the public from the main topic which is unemployment, no development work done etc. Our issues are clear, we will not divert the public from the main issues. This election is for the public to choose… pic.twitter.com/0teUGCpTIT
