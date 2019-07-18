शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: government will face floor test today, MLAS arrive in Vidhan Soudha

Live

Live: कर्नाटक विधानसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, थोड़ी देर में फ्लोर टेस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 11:23 AM IST
Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: government will face floor test today, MLAS arrive in Vidhan Soudha
विधानसभा पहुंचे सीएम कुमारस्वामी - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • कर्नाटक की 14 महीने पुरानी कांग्रेस-जेडीएस सरकार का गिरना लगभग तय।
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला- बागी विधायक पार्टी का व्हिप मानने के लिए बाध्य नहीं।
  • दो निर्दलीय विधायकों के साथ आने के बाद भाजपा के पास 107 विधायकों का समर्थन।
  • अगर स्पीकर विधायकों का इस्तीफा स्वीकार कर लेते हैं या वे सदन में मौजूद नहीं रहते हैं तो सरकार के पास 101 सदस्य।

लाइव अपडेट

11:15 AM, 18-Jul-2019
भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बीएस येदियुरप्पा विधानसभा पहुंच चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें 100 फीसदी जीत का भरोसा है। उनके पास 100 से कम विधायक हैं, जबकि हमारे पास 105। उनका विश्वास मत का प्रस्ताव गिर जाएगा।

11:14 AM, 18-Jul-2019
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी विधानसभा पहुंचे। सभी भाजपा, जेडीएस और कांग्रेस विधायक भी इस वक्त विधानसभा में हैं।


11:05 AM, 18-Jul-2019
कर्नाटक में पिछले काफी दिनों से जारी सियासी उठापटक आज अंजाम तक पहुंच सकता है। राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने 15 विधायकों के इस्तीफे के बाद विधानसभा अध्यक्ष केआर रमेस कुमार से सदन में बहुमत सिद्ध करने की अनुमति मांगी थी। माना जा रहा है कि वह आज सदन में विश्वास प्रस्ताव पर वोटिंग करवा सकते हैं। वहीं विधान सौधा में तीनों पार्टियां के विधायक पहुंच गए हैं। कांग्रेस-जेडीएस के बागी विधायकों को सरकार के पक्ष में वोट करने को मजबूर करने के लिए पार्टी ने व्हिप जारी किया था लेकिन उच्चतम न्यायालय के आदेश के अनुसार उनपर व्हिप लागू नहीं होगा। इसलिए संभावना है कि कुमारस्वामी सरकार अल्ममत में होने के कारण गिर सकती है।
  
karnataka crisis vidhan soudha supreme court rebel mlas floor tes कर्नाटक संकट विधान सौधा सुप्रीम कोर्ट
