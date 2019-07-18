Live: कर्नाटक विधानसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, थोड़ी देर में फ्लोर टेस्ट

LiveLive: कर्नाटक विधानसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, थोड़ी देर में फ्लोर टेस्ट
BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru: We are 101 per cent confident. They are less than 100, we are 105. There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated. pic.twitter.com/JdutzxPbaC— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy arrives at Vidhana Soudha, his government will face floor test today. pic.twitter.com/JEbVLOumKy— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मध्यस्थता समिति के मुखिया न्यायमूर्ति कलीफुल्ला ने उच्चतम न्यायालय में अपनी रिपोर्ट जमा करवाई।
18 जुलाई 2019