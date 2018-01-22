Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka Congress said On Beef, BJP Leaders want to export, import or eat it

कांग्रेस ने BJP को बताया बीफ जनता पार्टी, योगी-पर्रिकर सहित कई नेताओं पर कसा तंज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 12:50 PM IST
Karnataka Congress said On Beef, BJP Leaders want to export, import or eat it
कर्नाटक कांग्रेस ने बीफ मामले पर बीजेपी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। कर्नाटक कांग्रेस ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि बीजेपी नेता मनोहर पर्रिकर बीफ का आयात करना चाहते हैं, यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ बीफ का निर्यात करना चाहते हैं।

वहीं किरण रिजजू इसे खाना चाहते हैं और संगीत सोम इसे बेचना चाहते हैं। कांग्रेस ने तंज कसते हुए कहा कि बीफ और बिजनेस को मिक्स मत करें लेकिन अगर बीफ और राजनीति को मिक्स करने की बात हो तो जरूर करें। कांग्रेस ने कहा कि अब पाखंड की सारी सीमाएं पार हो गयी हैं।
 

आपको बता दें कि पूर्वोत्तर का स्कॉटलैंड कहे जाने वाले मेघालय में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में अगर भाजपा सत्ता में आती है तो वह राज्य के गरीब तबके के लोगों को ध्यान में रखते हुए बीफ के दाम घटा देगी।

पार्टी ने मेघालय में बीफ पर पाबंदी लगाने की संभावना पहले ही खारिज कर दी थी। उसने सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस पर बीफ बैन के मुद्दे पर राजनीति करने का भी आरोप लगाया था। प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष शिबुन लिंग्दोह के अनुसार केंद्र ने मेघायल में बीफ की खरीद फरोख्त पर पाबंदी नहीं लगाई थी। 

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र ने कभी भी यहां गोहत्या पर पाबंदी की बात नहीं कही थी। वे कहते हैं कि पशुधन राज्य का मामला है। इस मुद्दे पर फैसले का अधिकार संबंधित राज्य सरकारों को है।इससे पहले भाजपा प्रवक्ता जेए लिंग्दोह ने एक बयान में कहा था कि पार्टी पहले ही साफ कर चुकी है कि पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों में बीफ पर पाबंदी नहीं लगाई जाएगी।

RELATED

karnataka congress beef bjp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

know about vasant panchami 2018 shubh muhurat time and puja significance
Festivals

वसंत पंचमी 2018: जानिए पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त और सरस्वती पूजा का महत्व

22 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan on phir bhi dil hai hindustani 18 years
Bollywood

18 साल बाद उभरा शाहरुख का दर्द, खुद की फिल्म को वाहियात बता जताया दर्द

22 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan wanted fourth baby called akanksha
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में चौथी बार बाप बनना चाहते हैं शाहरुख, बच्चे के नाम का भी कर दिया खुलासा

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

indian mujahideen terrorist subhan qureshi arrested by delhi police who was planning to big blast
India News

गुजरात ब्लास्ट का मास्टरमाइंड 'लादेन' बम बनाने में माहिर, IT कंपनियों में कर चुका काम

दिल्ली पुलिस ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में जानकारी दी कि इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन के आतंकी अब्दुल सुभान कुरैशी को गाजीपुर से गिरफ्तार किया गया।

22 जनवरी 2018

delhi police says simi indian mujahideen terrorist subhan qureshi is mastermind of Ahmedabad blast
India News

जानें, गुजरात को दहला देने वाले भारत के 'लादेन' की प्रोफाइल

22 जनवरी 2018

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodiya tweeted letter against AAP 20 MLA disqualification
India News

मनीष सिसोदिया का छलका दर्द, 20 विधायकों के नाम दिल्ली वालों के लिए लिखा पत्र

22 जनवरी 2018

Manvendra Singh Gohil will built the first LGBT clinic in Rajpipla
India News

भारत में खुलेगा देश का पहला LGBT क्लीनिक, ये प्रिंस अपने महल में देंगे जगह

22 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat: Supreme Court to hear the matter tomorrow
India News

पद्मावत: राजस्थान-मध्यप्रदेश की याचिका पर SC कल सुनवाई के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

Kargil hero is now winning wars on the virtual battlefield
India News

कारगिल के लड़ाकों ने जीता साइबर युद्ध, चाइनीज हैकर्स को दी मात

22 जनवरी 2018

community which is spreading awareness against virginity thrashed by their own members in Pune
India News

पुणेः शादी के दौरान वर्जिनिटी साबित करने के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे WhatsApp ग्रुप पर बवाल

22 जनवरी 2018

Bombay High Court to hear tomorrow the PIL filed in matter of CBI in Sohrabuddin case
India News

सोहराबुद्दीन केस: कोर्ट के फैसले को चुनौती न देने पर CBI के खिलाफ PIL, कल बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई

22 जनवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi is all set to take action against candidates who failed during Gujarat Election
India News

गुजरात चुनाव में मिली हार के बाद एक्शन मूड में राहुल गांधी, नपेंगे कई बड़े नेता

22 जनवरी 2018

Edward Snowden called Aadhaar an improper gate to service
India News

एडवर्ड स्नोडेन बोले- आधार एक अयोग्य सेवा, अपराधीकरण को देगा बढ़ावा

22 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

लालच के चक्कर में कुर्सी गंवाने वाले आप के 20 विधायकों ये है पूरी कुंडली

निर्वाचन आयोग की तरफ से भेजी गई आम आदमी पार्टी के 20 विधायकों को अयोग्य ठहराए जाने संबंधी सिफारिश को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने मंजूरी दे दी है। इस बारे में औपचारिक अधिसूचना भी जारी कर दी गई है।

22 जनवरी 2018

PADMAVAT BEING OPPOSED CONTINUOUSLY IN NORTHERN STATES 1:50

VIDEO: पद्मावत के विरोध में कहीं लहराई गईं तलवारें, तो कहीं दिखाई गईं लाठियां

22 जनवरी 2018

Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi, Pakistan to not let J&K become ‘battle ground’ 3:47

महबूबा मुफ्ती की भारत और पाकिस्तान के पीएम से गुहार ‘खून की इस होली को रोकें’

21 जनवरी 2018

BAWANA FIRE, OWNER OF THE PLASTIC FACTORY ARRESTED CASE REGISTERED UNDER EXPLOSIVES ACT 3:06

बवाना में आग के मामले पर पुलिस का बड़ा कदम, फैक्ट्री मालिक गिरफ्तार

21 जनवरी 2018

ceasefire violation by pakistan in loc civilian dead 3:16

पाकिस्तान को जवाब देने के लिए किस वक्त का है इंतजार, गंवा चुके हैं 9 जान

21 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

actor prakash raj targets bjp leader Anant Kumar Hegde on his comments on dalits
India News

कर्नाटक: हेगड़े ने दलितों को दी 'गाली', प्रकाश राज बोले- BJP करे कार्रवाई

21 जनवरी 2018

Dalit groups attempt to block Anant Kumar Hegde's car over his remarks on constitution Karnataka
India News

कर्नाटक: संविधान पर टिप्पणी मामले में केंद्रीय मंत्री की कार रोकने का प्रयास 

20 जनवरी 2018

Karnataka assembly elections: Poster wars start before state polls
India News

कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले छिड़ा पोस्टर वार, हो रही मतदाताओं को लुभाने की हर कोशिश 

20 जनवरी 2018

13 Human Skulls found on roadside in Vijayanagar Mysore police investigation underway
India News

मैसूर में सड़क किनारे मिले 13 नरमुंड, खोपड़ी का राज जानने में जुटी पुलिस

19 जनवरी 2018

BJP and congress distributes gifts ahead of Karnataka assembly election
India News

कर्नाटक: चुनाव से पहले शुरू हुआ खेल, कोई दे रहा बाइक तो कोई स्मार्टफोन

17 जनवरी 2018

BJP used cow urine after prakash raj event in Karnataka
India News

एक्टर प्रकाश राज ने जिस स्टेज से दिया भाषण, भाजपा नेताओं ने गोमूत्र से किया शुद्धिकरण

17 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.