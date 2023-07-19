Karnataka: CCB ने गिरफ्तार किए पांच संदिग्ध आतंकी, बेंगलुरु में धमाके की थी योजना, विस्फोटक सामग्री भी जब्त

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Karnataka | Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested 5 suspected terrorists. They have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir and Zahid. It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru. All five were accused in a 2017 murder case and were…
